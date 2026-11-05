Harbinger raises $240 million to boost defense tech and battery storage
Harbinger, a young electric truck company, has scored $240 million in fresh funding to help it dive deeper into defense tech and battery storage.
With big names like Tiger Global and Ridgeline backing the round, Harbinger's total funding now tops $650 million since launching in 2022.
The company has begun developing hybrid emergency vehicles and revealed a driverless hybrid electric platform for the military.
FedEx orders 2,000 Harbinger trucks
FedEx isn't just cheering from the sidelines: it has ordered 2,000 Harbinger trucks (worth over $300 million), and FedEx's senior vice president of safety and transportation, Paul Melander, has joined Harbinger's board of directors.
Plus, after picking up autonomy startup Phantom AI, Harbinger is working on driverless tech for the military, showing it is not afraid to push boundaries in the EV world.