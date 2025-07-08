Hardeep Singh Brar takes charge as BMW Group India's CEO

Brar's extensive experience in the automotive industry

Brar brings 30+ years of auto industry experience with brands like Kia, Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen, GM, Nissan, and more.

His leadership is expected to help BMW grow its premium car game here.

BMW India already has a strong presence with over 80 locations and is focused on electric mobility and digital innovation—areas where Brar's expertise could make a real difference.