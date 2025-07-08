Next Article
Hardeep Singh Brar takes charge as BMW Group India's CEO
BMW Group India has picked Hardeep Singh Brar as its next President and CEO, starting September 2025.
He'll be taking over from Vikram Pawah, who's moving on to lead BMW's Australia and New Zealand operations.
The company sees India as a key market for its future plans.
Brar's extensive experience in the automotive industry
Brar brings 30+ years of auto industry experience with brands like Kia, Maruti-Suzuki, Volkswagen, GM, Nissan, and more.
His leadership is expected to help BMW grow its premium car game here.
BMW India already has a strong presence with over 80 locations and is focused on electric mobility and digital innovation—areas where Brar's expertise could make a real difference.