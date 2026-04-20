Harish Chidambaran and Farhan Naqvi arrested over $421 million revenue claim

iLearning created fake accounts, moved $144 million

It turns out they created fake customer accounts and shuffled around more than $144 million through bogus transactions to make the company look successful, especially as AI hype grew.

The fraud came to light in 2024 thanks to a research firm, causing iLearning's stock to crash.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2024, and the proceedings were converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation in 2025.