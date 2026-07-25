Harrisons Malayalam tests drone carrying tea leaves near Munnar
Business
Harrisons Malayalam Limited (HML) just tested out a payload drone to carry freshly picked tea leaves across its Lockhart Estate near Munnar.
Teaming up with drone technology partner Tropoworks, HML aims to make moving tea faster and cut down on manual work.
After these promising trials, HML plans to use drones regularly once everything checks out.
HML expands harvesters, digital tools, drones
This drone project is part of HML's bigger push for smarter, greener plantations.
They've already rolled out battery-powered harvesters, digital tools for managing operations, and more drones for crop care.
The results? Better efficiency, safer working conditions, and less environmental impact, all while keeping those fresh tea vibes going strong.