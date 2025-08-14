Harshil Agrotech jumps 5% on strong Q1 results
Harshil Agrotech's shares jumped 5% to ₹1.33 on Thursday after the company posted strong results for April-June 2025.
Even with this boost (and a 4% gain over the last week), the stock is still way below its peak of ₹11.79 from November last year, and was at a low of ₹1.18 just before these results dropped.
Revenue up by 430% year-on-year
In Q1 FY2025, Harshil Agrotech reported a profit of ₹6.5 crore—up massively from just ₹90 lakh last year and bouncing back from a loss in the previous quarter.
Revenue shot up by 430% year-on-year to ₹58.9 crore, though expenses climbed too.
The company, which trades agri-products and used to be called Mirch Technologies, is seeing its financial recovery reflected in its share price—even if there's still a long way to go to reach last year's highs.