Harshil Agrotech jumps 5% on strong Q1 results

Revenue up by 430% year-on-year

In Q1 FY2025, Harshil Agrotech reported a profit of ₹6.5 crore—up massively from just ₹90 lakh last year and bouncing back from a loss in the previous quarter.

Revenue shot up by 430% year-on-year to ₹58.9 crore, though expenses climbed too.

The company, which trades agri-products and used to be called Mirch Technologies, is seeing its financial recovery reflected in its share price—even if there's still a long way to go to reach last year's highs.