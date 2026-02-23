Hartford opens 1st tech center in India

Hyderabad is quickly becoming the go-to place for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with over 400 already set up by big names like Microsoft and Google. The Hartford joining this list means more opportunities for local talent and a boost to the city's reputation as a tech hotspot.

The new hub will help speed up digital innovation

According to CIO Shekar Pannala, the new hub will help speed up digital innovation and AI development.

A company release said it will work closely with teams in the US.

He says it's all about attracting India's top talent and shaping the future of insurance technology.