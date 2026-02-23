Hartford opens 1st tech center in India
The Hartford, a major US insurance company, just launched its first Indian tech center in Hyderabad's Financial District.
The new 160,000 sq. ft. facility—opened by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu—will eventually host up to 1,200 employees and focus on AI, digital platforms, engineering, and risk intelligence for the company's global operations.
The Hartford joins the growing list of GCCs in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is quickly becoming the go-to place for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with over 400 already set up by big names like Microsoft and Google.
The Hartford joining this list means more opportunities for local talent and a boost to the city's reputation as a tech hotspot.
The new hub will help speed up digital innovation
According to CIO Shekar Pannala, the new hub will help speed up digital innovation and AI development.
A company release said it will work closely with teams in the US.
He says it's all about attracting India's top talent and shaping the future of insurance technology.