Harvard's Rohit Deshpande urges Indian MBAs to modernize for AI
Harvard Business School's Rohit Deshpande is urging Indian B-schools to rethink their MBA programs for the AI era.
At a Mumbai workshop, he suggested ditching old-school lectures for more interactive, student-driven learning.
He also wants courses to reflect India's own heritage and family businesses, so students feel the content actually connects with their world.
Deshpande notes 80% cases from Harvard
Deshpande pointed out that 80% of the case studies used in business schools around the world come from Harvard, which are hardly relatable for Indian students.
He admitted it's tough to create local case studies, but shared how he developed a case study on the bravery of the staff at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
With AI automating routine work, he said creativity is key. HBS has even launched a course called "Decision Science and AI for Leadership" to help future leaders become truly "AI native."