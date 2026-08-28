Harvard's Rohit Deshpande urges Indian MBAs to modernize for AI

Deshpande pointed out that 80% of the case studies used in business schools around the world come from Harvard, which are hardly relatable for Indian students.

He admitted it's tough to create local case studies, but shared how he developed a case study on the bravery of the staff at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

With AI automating routine work, he said creativity is key. HBS has even launched a course called "Decision Science and AI for Leadership" to help future leaders become truly "AI native."