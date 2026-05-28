Havas Group seeks rapid India growth through AI and acquisitions
Havas Group is stepping up its game in India, aiming for fast growth with smart AI tools and new acquisitions.
Group CEO Rana Barua calls India a key player in their global plans, and Chairman Yannick Bollore sees the country as a major growth and capability hub.
The focus is all about scaling up, building stronger client connections, and creating centers of excellence.
Havas acquires PivotRoots and PR Pundit
To keep up with what clients want, Havas has snapped up companies like PivotRoots and PR Pundit, boosting their reach in media, creative, and luxury spaces.
They're also rolling out Ava, its large language model portal, plus expanding their Chennai hub to power global services.
Barua says as AI changes the game, industry pros need to become "super-specialists" to stay ahead.