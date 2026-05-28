Havas Group seeks rapid India growth through AI and acquisitions

Havas acquires PivotRoots and PR Pundit

To keep up with what clients want, Havas has snapped up companies like PivotRoots and PR Pundit, boosting their reach in media, creative, and luxury spaces.

They're also rolling out Ava, its large language model portal, plus expanding their Chennai hub to power global services.

Barua says as AI changes the game, industry pros need to become "super-specialists" to stay ahead.