Havells India partners with Pixii for advanced battery energy storage

Havells India and Pixii launch pilots

They're starting small with pilot projects, then moving on to making these storage systems locally and customizing them for Indian needs.

Havells's renewables head Reshu Madan says global innovation is key for India's green future, while Pixii's CEO Thomas Ingebretsen calls India one of the most important markets for this tech.

Together, they hope to create smarter ways for Indians to store and use electricity.