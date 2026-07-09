Havells India partners with Pixii for advanced battery energy storage
Business
Havells India is teaming up with Norwegian company Pixii to bring advanced battery energy storage systems to India.
The goal? To help power homes and businesses more efficiently, while supporting the country's shift toward clean energy.
Havells India and Pixii launch pilots
They're starting small with pilot projects, then moving on to making these storage systems locally and customizing them for Indian needs.
Havells's renewables head Reshu Madan says global innovation is key for India's green future, while Pixii's CEO Thomas Ingebretsen calls India one of the most important markets for this tech.
Together, they hope to create smarter ways for Indians to store and use electricity.