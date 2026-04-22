Havells India reports nearly 40% profit rise to ₹723cr
Business
Havells India just reported a strong finish to the quarter, with profits up nearly 40%, ₹723 crore compared to last year's ₹517 crore.
This lift came from slightly higher sales and a big gain of ₹283 crore from Goldi Solar.
Even though demand for industrial products was solid, sales of cooling appliances took a hit because the summer wasn't as hot as usual.
Lloyd Consumer revenue down 19%
Switchgears and cables did well this quarter, but lighting stayed flat and consumer durables dipped a bit.
Lloyd Consumer's revenue dropped by 19%.
Looking at the bigger picture, Havells's annual profit rose almost 15% to ₹1,689 crore for fiscal 2026.
The company's stock also edged up on the BSE after these results.