Havells India reports nearly 40% profit rise to ₹723cr Business Apr 22, 2026

Havells India just reported a strong finish to the quarter, with profits up nearly 40%, ₹723 crore compared to last year's ₹517 crore.

This lift came from slightly higher sales and a big gain of ₹283 crore from Goldi Solar.

Even though demand for industrial products was solid, sales of cooling appliances took a hit because the summer wasn't as hot as usual.