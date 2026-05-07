HawkEye 360 debuted on the NYSE in May 2026 at $26, raising $416 million

HawkEye 360 stock opens 30% higher on its May 2026 debut day

On its May 2026 debut day, HawkEye 360's stock shot up 30%, opening at $33.80 thanks to strong investor interest.

The company runs over 30 satellites and recently boosted its tech by acquiring ISA in December 2025.

With major backers like Insight Partners-affiliated entities (now holding about a 15% stake), HawkEye is well-positioned as more investors look to space tech, and with a potential SpaceX public filing, this sector could get even more exciting soon.