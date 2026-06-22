Hayley Waller named head of Guardian Labs Australia, experienced executive
Business
Hayley Waller is the new head of Guardian Labs Australia.
Guardian Labs is all about creative branded content and storytelling for commercial partners, and Waller brings a ton of experience from big names like oOh!media, Nine Entertainment Co., and JOE Media in the UK.
Guardian hopes Hayley Waller boosts partnerships
The Guardian hopes Waller will boost its commercial partnerships by focusing on trust and meaningful engagement, something advertisers are looking for these days.
Her knack for creative storytelling and understanding audiences has been praised by Guardian leaders, and she's excited to deliver high-quality, authentic campaigns that really connect.