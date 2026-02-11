HBL Engineering's stock jumps on ₹800 crore railway safety deal
Business
HBL Engineering's stock got a boost—up nearly 4%—after landing an ₹800 crore deal from Banaras Locomotive Works to deliver and set up KAVACH Version 4.0 safety tech in trains.
This follows another recent ₹575 crore order from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory for the same system, showing HBL is quickly becoming a go-to for railway safety upgrades as India modernizes its infrastructure.
HBL's profits have tripled in the last quarter
HBL isn't just winning contracts—their profits tripled last quarter.
With steady demand from railways, defense, and aerospace, HBL's growth reflects how tech companies are riding the wave of India's push to upgrade public systems.
