HBL Engineering's stock jumps on ₹800 crore railway safety deal Business Feb 11, 2026

HBL Engineering's stock got a boost—up nearly 4%—after landing an ₹800 crore deal from Banaras Locomotive Works to deliver and set up KAVACH Version 4.0 safety tech in trains.

This follows another recent ₹575 crore order from Chennai's Integral Coach Factory for the same system, showing HBL is quickly becoming a go-to for railway safety upgrades as India modernizes its infrastructure.