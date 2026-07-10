HCG Bengaluru uses AI to personalize cancer care via buckets

HCG gains Accenture partnership, KKR backing

Right now, HCG's AI work is centered on head and neck cancers as well as gastrointestinal cancers, supported by advanced labs and a huge patient database.

Their 2024 partnership with Accenture brought in smart diagnostic tools like image analysis software.

Plus, after private equity firm KKR bought a majority stake in 2025, HCG has even more resources to push cancer care forward, with Ajaikumar still guiding things as nonexecutive chairman.