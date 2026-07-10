HCG Bengaluru uses AI to personalize cancer care via buckets
Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG), a major cancer care provider in Bengaluru, is now using AI to personalize treatments for patients.
Announced by founder and non-executive chairman BS Ajaikumar at a recent healthcare conclave, the tech sorts patient data into different "buckets" based on how they respond to therapies, helping doctors pick what actually works best for each person.
HCG gains Accenture partnership, KKR backing
Right now, HCG's AI work is centered on head and neck cancers as well as gastrointestinal cancers, supported by advanced labs and a huge patient database.
Their 2024 partnership with Accenture brought in smart diagnostic tools like image analysis software.
Plus, after private equity firm KKR bought a majority stake in 2025, HCG has even more resources to push cancer care forward, with Ajaikumar still guiding things as nonexecutive chairman.