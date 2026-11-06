HCG Q2 FY2027 reported profit down 55.22% to ₹9.25cr

Even with profits down, HCG pulled in more money overall; revenue jumped 16% to ₹730.16 crore, thanks to more patients and higher earnings per patient.

The company says it's doubling down on advanced cancer treatments and working on streamlining operations.

CEO Manish Mattoo mentioned they're tackling some export-related challenges too, setting aside ₹11.59 crore for possible shortfalls under the EPCG scheme.