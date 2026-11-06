HCG Q2 FY2027 reported profit down 55.22% to ₹9.25cr
Business
Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) just shared its Q2 FY2027 results: profits dropped sharply, down 55.22% to ₹9.25 crore compared to the year-ago period (Q2 FY2026) — ₹20.66 crore.
The main reason? Some exceptional expenses popped up this quarter, according to the company's latest filing.
HCG revenue rises 16% to ₹730.16cr
Even with profits down, HCG pulled in more money overall; revenue jumped 16% to ₹730.16 crore, thanks to more patients and higher earnings per patient.
The company says it's doubling down on advanced cancer treatments and working on streamlining operations.
CEO Manish Mattoo mentioned they're tackling some export-related challenges too, setting aside ₹11.59 crore for possible shortfalls under the EPCG scheme.