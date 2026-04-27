HCL and Foxconn choose Taiwan's CTCI for ₹3,706cr UP plant Business Apr 27, 2026

HCL and Foxconn have chosen Taiwan's CTCI to build their new ₹3,706 crore semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh.

This plant will make display driver chips, the technology that helps screens on your phone or laptop work.

The deal builds on CTCI's strong relationship with Foxconn, which helped them land the project.