HCL and Foxconn choose Taiwan's CTCI for ₹3,706cr UP plant
Business
HCL and Foxconn have chosen Taiwan's CTCI to build their new ₹3,706 crore semiconductor facility in Uttar Pradesh.
This plant will make display driver chips, the technology that helps screens on your phone or laptop work.
The deal builds on CTCI's strong relationship with Foxconn, which helped them land the project.
CTCI enters India's chip industry
This move marks CTCI's first step into India's growing chip industry, bringing experience from similar projects abroad.
For India, the new facility means more homegrown chips and less need to import these crucial components, helping boost tech self-reliance and strengthening the country's supply chain.