HCL announces ₹500cr Lucknow IT city investment, about 4,500 jobs

HCLTech isn't stopping at jobs: it's planning to train 1,000 students in AI through its LITMUS program during FY27, and its TechBee initiative has already helped over 2,200 candidates from Uttar Pradesh start tech careers.

Plus, the new HCL-GUVI Emerging Technology Centre will focus on AI and data analytics skills.

Right now, the Lucknow campus employs over 12,500 people and works with more than 150 global companies (pretty impressive growth!).