HCL announces ₹500cr Lucknow IT city investment, about 4,500 jobs
HCL Group just announced a ₹500 crore boost for its Lucknow IT City, adding 950,000 square feet and aiming to create about 4,500 new tech jobs.
The news dropped during HCLTech's 10th anniversary celebration in the city, with both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra joining in.
HCLTech to train 1,000 in AI
HCLTech isn't stopping at jobs: it's planning to train 1,000 students in AI through its LITMUS program during FY27, and its TechBee initiative has already helped over 2,200 candidates from Uttar Pradesh start tech careers.
Plus, the new HCL-GUVI Emerging Technology Centre will focus on AI and data analytics skills.
Right now, the Lucknow campus employs over 12,500 people and works with more than 150 global companies (pretty impressive growth!).