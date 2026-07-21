HCL Group celebrates 50th anniversary as chair praises AI tailwind
HCL Group, of which HCLTech is a part, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Chair Roshni Nadar Malhotra says artificial intelligence (AI) is giving the company a major push forward.
She calls AI a "powerful tailwind," helping HCLTech transform the tech industry and work more efficiently.
The group's history includes cool milestones like building India's first homegrown 8-bit personal computer.
HCLTech posts $620 million AI revenue
Even with tough market conditions, HCLTech pulled in $620 million from advanced AI projects and has led its peers in revenue growth for three years straight.
Malhotra wants HCLTech to be a global leader in AI by investing in engineering talent and unique tech.
CEO C Vijayakumar adds that disciplined execution will help it turn new opportunities into lasting value, even when things get unpredictable worldwide.