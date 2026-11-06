HCL Technologies July-September 2026 posts ₹35,620cr sales ₹5,132cr profit
Business
HCL Technologies just posted an impressive 11.51% rise in net sales for July-September 2026, hitting ₹35,620 crore.
Net profit also climbed 21.18% to ₹5,132 crore compared to last year, showing the company's solid momentum this quarter.
HCL Technologies EBITDA ₹7,711cr EPS ₹18.96
EBITDA grew by 10.79% to ₹7,711 crore and earnings per share reached ₹18.96 (up from ₹15.63).
On the stock front: HCL shares closed at ₹1,430.50 on November 4 and have gained nearly 19.19% in six months, even though they're still down about -6.28% over the past year.
All in all, HCL is showing it can keep growing even when the market gets tricky.