HCL Technologies lands $1.14B AI contract while shares under pressure Business Jul 03, 2026

HCL Technologies just landed a massive $1.14 billion contract with a top European company to roll out an AI-powered digital workplace and network.

The deal runs from July 2026 to December 2031, with an option for five more years, showing HCLTech is doubling down on AI-led services.

But even with this big win, the company's shares are feeling the heat due to worries about profits and a recent analyst downgrade.