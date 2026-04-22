HCL Technologies outlook dents IT stocks, Nifty slips to 24,474.60 Business Apr 22, 2026

Nifty was at 24,474.60 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, down 102 points (0.42%).

The main reason? IT stocks took a hit after HCL Technologies shared a weaker earnings outlook, pulling down the likes of Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS too.

This dip comes right after an earlier rally this month.