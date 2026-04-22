HCL Technologies outlook dents IT stocks, Nifty slips to 24,474.60
Business
Nifty was at 24,474.60 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, down 102 points (0.42%).
The main reason? IT stocks took a hit after HCL Technologies shared a weaker earnings outlook, pulling down the likes of Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and TCS too.
This dip comes right after an earlier rally this month.
Consumer and retail stocks hold ground
While tech shares struggled, consumer and retail names like Trent (+1.31%), Nestle India (+1.19%), and Hindustan Unilever (+0.62%) stayed strong, even with mixed global cues and crude price worries swirling around.
Experts: Foreign investor moves add volatility
Experts say foreign investor moves are adding to the market's ups and downs.
For now, Nifty seems to have support around 24,300 to 24,400, but could face resistance in the 24,850 to 25,000 range.