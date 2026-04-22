HCL Technologies posts 12.35% March sales growth ₹4,488cr profit
Business
HCL Technologies wrapped up March 2026 with strong numbers: net sales jumped 12.35% to ₹33,981 crore and profits edged up to ₹4,488 crore.
Even with higher expenses and employee costs, the company managed to keep its growth streak going.
HCL employee costs up over ₹2,000cr
While earnings per share rose to ₹16.59 and EBITDA hit ₹7,034 crore, employee costs shot up by over ₹2,000 crore compared to last year.
Other expenses climbed too.
Despite the financial gains, HCL Tech's stock slipped a bit, down about 3% over six months, showing that even good results can't always keep investors happy.