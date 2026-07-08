HCLSoftware acquires Jaspersoft to integrate into Actian and enhance analytics

Actian gains Jaspersoft partners and customers

With this move, Actian now gets access to Jaspersoft's network: about 90 partners in 44 countries and nearly 1,000 business customers.

Jaspersoft's tools are already used in everything from finance to healthcare to tech.

By bringing these resources together, HCLSoftware is aiming to deliver more targeted analytics for a bunch of different industries and stay ahead in the fast-changing world of data and AI.