HCLSoftware acquires Jaspersoft to integrate into Actian and enhance analytics
HCLSoftware just picked up Jaspersoft, a company known for its embedded analytics and reporting tools.
The big plan? Fold Jaspersoft into Actian (HCL's data and AI division) and level up its analytics game with new AI features, smarter business insights, and better connections across its software lineup.
It's all about helping HCLSoftware offer sharper, more advanced data solutions worldwide.
Actian gains Jaspersoft partners and customers
With this move, Actian now gets access to Jaspersoft's network: about 90 partners in 44 countries and nearly 1,000 business customers.
Jaspersoft's tools are already used in everything from finance to healthcare to tech.
By bringing these resources together, HCLSoftware is aiming to deliver more targeted analytics for a bunch of different industries and stay ahead in the fast-changing world of data and AI.