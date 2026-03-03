HCLSoftware at India AI Impact Summit 2026: Highlights

Tools for a safer, more efficient tech world

HCLSoftware demoed tools like Domino (for managing local data), BigFix (to keep IT systems secure with smart automation), Unica+ (AI-powered help for marketers), and Actian Data Intelligence Platform (for keeping data accurate and traceable).

The big theme? Using AI to boost efficiency while making sure your data stays protected and under your own roof—a move that's getting more important as tech keeps evolving.