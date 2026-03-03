HCLSoftware at India AI Impact Summit 2026: Highlights
Business
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, HCLSoftware put the spotlight on digital sovereignty—basically, making sure AI models and sensitive data stay local for better security and control.
The event was all about how India can use AI in a way that's both powerful and safe.
Tools for a safer, more efficient tech world
HCLSoftware demoed tools like Domino (for managing local data), BigFix (to keep IT systems secure with smart automation), Unica+ (AI-powered help for marketers), and Actian Data Intelligence Platform (for keeping data accurate and traceable).
The big theme? Using AI to boost efficiency while making sure your data stays protected and under your own roof—a move that's getting more important as tech keeps evolving.