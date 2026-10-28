HCLTech and AWS launch AI-powered nano GCC to accelerate adoption
HCLTech and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have launched a new "AI-powered nano Global Capability Centre (GCC) offering" that helps companies move from experimenting with AI to actually using it in their day-to-day work.
The idea is to make AI adoption easier and faster by offering smaller, more flexible setups that blend HCLTech's expertise with AWS's cloud tools.
Compact teams and AI workflows
Instead of big, traditional models, the nano GCC focuses on compact teams and smart, AI-driven workflows.
It is built for companies wanting to upgrade to AI without huge changes, whether they already have existing GCCs or are just starting out.
The service kicks off in Asia-Pacific and lets organizations try out new ideas quickly, scale up when ready, and keep things running smoothly with responsible use of AI.