HCLTech and NetApp launch pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud storage for AI

This partnership is all about helping companies move their AI ideas from small tests to real-world use, while keeping things efficient and meeting data rules.

As Rampal Singh, Senior Vice President of the Hybrid Cloud Business Unit at HCLTech, put it, the goal is "Our collaboration with NetApp reflects our focus on helping enterprises scale AI in a pragmatic and efficient way,"

while NetApp's Alvaro Celis, Chief Partner and Ecosystem Officer at NetApp, highlighted how working together brings "We believe strong partnerships are built by co-creating technology offerings, business models, solutions and services that deliver meaningful customer value," to the table, making it easier for businesses to unlock the value of their data and accelerate their AI journeys.