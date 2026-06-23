HCLTech, Circles and GreySkies team up to build AI framework
HCLTech is teaming up with Circles and GreySkies to build a smart AI framework for the telecom world.
Their project, part of the TM Forum Catalyst Program, aims to connect customer experience, network operations, and business processes in real time.
Big names like Circles.Life, KDDI, Orange, and TELUS are also on board.
AI analyzes customer and network signals
This new setup blends Circles' digital telco platform, GreySkies's network tech, and HCLTech's automation, all powered by AI.
Using open APIs and digital architecture standards, it analyzes customer and network signals instantly.
The goal: faster automation, better service reliability, more engaging customer experiences, and fresh ways for telecom companies to earn through smart AI insights.
Open standards enable self-optimizing networks
By adopting open standards and self-optimizing tech, this framework helps networks run more smoothly while offering unique experiences at scale.
HCLTech says it's all about co-innovating for a smarter future in telecom.