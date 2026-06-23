HCLTech, Circles and GreySkies team up to build AI framework Business Jun 23, 2026

HCLTech is teaming up with Circles and GreySkies to build a smart AI framework for the telecom world.

Their project, part of the TM Forum Catalyst Program, aims to connect customer experience, network operations, and business processes in real time.

Big names like Circles.Life, KDDI, Orange, and TELUS are also on board.