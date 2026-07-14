HCLTech invests 3500cr in AI data centers, offers full-stack services
HCLTech just announced a ₹3,500 crore ($365 million) investment to build new AI-led data centers, aiming for up to 50 MW capacity.
This move puts it right behind TCS as the second major Indian IT player in this space.
Unlike TCS, HCLTech wants to offer more than just infrastructure: it is rolling out full-stack AI services that combine hardware (GPUs), advanced models, and real-world applications.
HCLTech buys 10% Sarvam AI stake
CEO C Vijayakumar says the company is committed to owning the entire AI value chain.
Alongside the data center push, HCLTech recently grabbed a 10% stake in Sarvam AI (a Bengaluru startup focused on regional Indian language models) for about $150 million.
Still, things aren't all rosy: its revenue growth has slowed down, with forecasts for FY27 at just 1% to 4%.
Analysts think the AI strategy could help offset pricing challenges but are cautious due to tougher economic conditions; shares dropped over 4% after June quarter results showed a slight dip in revenue.