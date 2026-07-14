HCLTech invests 3500cr in AI data centers, offers full-stack services

HCLTech just announced a ₹3,500 crore ($365 million) investment to build new AI-led data centers, aiming for up to 50 MW capacity.

This move puts it right behind TCS as the second major Indian IT player in this space.

Unlike TCS, HCLTech wants to offer more than just infrastructure: it is rolling out full-stack AI services that combine hardware (GPUs), advanced models, and real-world applications.