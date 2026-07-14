HCLTech invests ₹3,500 cr in AI data centers, TCS joins
Indian IT giants like HCLTech and Tata Consultancy Services are shifting gears, investing heavily in AI-driven data centers.
HCLTech alone is putting ₹3,500 crore into new facilities, aiming for a 50-megawatt capacity.
This move marks a fresh phase for the industry, with companies blending smart infrastructure and AI services to boost reliability and better support clients.
Sandip Agarwal urges focus on AI
While returns from these projects might not match traditional IT services right away, experts like Sandip Agarwal say the long-term value could be much greater.
Integrated AI setups are expected to give Indian IT firms a real edge, driving up earnings as businesses spend more on AI-led transformations.
For investors, Agarwal suggests focusing on a company's AI skills and business mix, not just its size, since even smaller players are now competing for big contracts.