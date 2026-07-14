HCLTech invests ₹3,500 cr in AI data centers, TCS joins

While returns from these projects might not match traditional IT services right away, experts like Sandip Agarwal say the long-term value could be much greater.

Integrated AI setups are expected to give Indian IT firms a real edge, driving up earnings as businesses spend more on AI-led transformations.

For investors, Agarwal suggests focusing on a company's AI skills and business mix, not just its size, since even smaller players are now competing for big contracts.