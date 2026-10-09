HCLTech is only Indian company on Forbes list for women
Business
Big news: HCLTech just landed on Forbes' list of the World's Top Companies For Women, making it the only Indian company to do so, at 40th place.
The list highlights workplaces that genuinely support women's careers and pay them fairly.
The global top five? Microsoft, Apple, Manulife, L'Oreal, and MAIF.
HCLTech posts ₹1,17,055 cr FY25 revenue
HCLTech isn't just a major IT player from Noida. It operates in over 60 countries and pulled in ₹1,17,055 crore in revenue in the financial year 2024-25 with steady growth.
What really stands out is its push for more women leaders and a strong focus on inclusion.
In 2025, TIME also named HCLTech India's top tech firm, so it looks like their commitment to diversity is getting noticed worldwide.