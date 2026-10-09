HCLTech is only Indian company on Forbes list for women

HCLTech isn't just a major IT player from Noida. It operates in over 60 countries and pulled in ₹1,17,055 crore in revenue in the financial year 2024-25 with steady growth.

What really stands out is its push for more women leaders and a strong focus on inclusion.

In 2025, TIME also named HCLTech India's top tech firm, so it looks like their commitment to diversity is getting noticed worldwide.