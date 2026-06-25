HCLTech joins Google Cloud and ServiceNow to build AI apps
HCLTech is leveling up its AI game by joining forces with Google Cloud and ServiceNow.
Together, they're combining Google's Gemini AI models, ServiceNow's automation tools, and HCLTech's tech know-how to build apps that help businesses run smoother and faster.
This move comes as more companies want practical generative AI solutions to boost their day-to-day operations.
Partnership launches factory shop floor assistant
The partnership is rolling out specialized AI tools for areas like manufacturing, IT support, and customer service.
One highlight is the Factory Shop Floor Assistant, an app that gives manufacturers real-time insights to improve performance.
Other new solutions will streamline IT tasks and help manage incidents more efficiently, all powered by Google's latest innovations through HCLTech's Gemini Enterprise unit.