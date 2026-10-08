HCLTech launches 20 industry-focused AI solutions for banks, hospitals, aerospace
Business
HCLTech just rolled out 20 industry-focused AI solutions, aiming to help businesses, from banks to hospitals, and even aerospace, get actual results from artificial intelligence.
These tools are already being used in some places, while others are still getting started.
HCLTech engineers built sector-specific AI
Created by HCLTech's own engineers and industry specialists, these AI solutions tackle specific problems unique to each sector.
Gaurav Dhakar, who leads the project, shared that "AI has the potential to transform the very heart of business value chains."
"Our Industry AI solutions help translate domain expertise into scalable AI intelligence, accelerating value-stream innovation with greater agility and measurable outcomes."