HCLTech opens Sandton regional HQ with AI Center of Excellence

HCLTech just launched its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg's Sandton business district, complete with an AI Center of Excellence.

The space isn't just about tech: it's also a training hub to help build up South Africa's digital skills.

Sandeep Saxena, Chief Growth Officer, Growth Markets 2 at HCLTech, said, "South Africa has been a strategic market for HCLTech for over 15 years, and we are proud to be a trusted partner to enterprises in the region."

The new facility deepens the company's commitment to the market through its full-stack AI solutions and local talent development initiatives.