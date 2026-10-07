HCLTech opens Sandton regional HQ with AI Center of Excellence
HCLTech just launched its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg's Sandton business district, complete with an AI Center of Excellence.
The space isn't just about tech: it's also a training hub to help build up South Africa's digital skills.
Sandeep Saxena, Chief Growth Officer, Growth Markets 2 at HCLTech, said, "South Africa has been a strategic market for HCLTech for over 15 years, and we are proud to be a trusted partner to enterprises in the region."
The new facility deepens the company's commitment to the market through its full-stack AI solutions and local talent development initiatives.
HCLTech backed nearly 500 learners
Over the past five years, HCLTech has backed nearly 500 students and learners (offering nearly 50 of them full-time jobs) and teamed up with the University of Johannesburg, the University of Pretoria, and North-West University.
Its ICT and digital literacy programs have already reached over 20,000 people, making a real impact on South Africa's future workforce.