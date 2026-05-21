HCLTech report: nearly 43% of enterprise AI projects may fail

Vijay Guntur warns on AI adaptation

A big reason is pressure: almost half of company leaders want to see results from AI in just 18 months, which leaves little room for mistakes.

Many teams also aren't working well together and employees often aren't ready for all the changes AI brings.

As HCLTech CTO Vijay Guntur put it, "What leaders are grappling with now is not whether AI can deliver value, but how organizations adapt their structures, decision rights and risk tolerance to keep pace with it. The pressure to move fast is real, but without the right investment in people, in helping them understand, trust and work effectively alongside AI, speed can just as easily amplify failure as success," he added.