HCLTech rolls out 'physical AI' to power robots and machines
HCLTech is shaking up how industries work by rolling out "physical AI": think robots and smart machines powered by artificial intelligence.
According to Sukant Acharya, senior vice president at HCLTech, this is a real "paradigm shift."
Instead of just software, physical AI connects AI with things like robotics and autonomous systems, letting them learn from their surroundings and handle tasks on their own.
HCLTech sees sustainability benefits despite costs
HCLTech uses digital twins to test and improve processes, robots for automating jobs, and edge tech for quick decision-making.
While the tech is promising, it comes with hurdles like big up-front costs and the need for workers to learn new skills.
Acharya also sees physical AI helping the planet by cutting energy use and waste, so it's not just about efficiency but sustainability too.