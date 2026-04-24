HCLTech shares drop over 5% after cautious FY27 forecast
Business
HCLTech's stock slid over 5% to ₹1,206.10 on Friday after the company shared lackluster quarterly results and predicted only 1-4% revenue growth for FY27.
The cautious forecast left investors worried, as demand remains uncertain and clients are holding back on spending.
Major Indian IT stocks dip
It's not just HCLTech: other big names like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro are also seeing their shares dip.
Indian IT companies rely a lot on business from the US and Europe, so when budgets tighten or decisions get delayed overseas, it hits everyone hard.
With growth slowing across the board and no quick fix in sight, the whole sector is facing a tough patch right now.