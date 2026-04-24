HCLTech shares drop over 5% after cautious FY27 forecast

Major Indian IT stocks dip

It's not just HCLTech: other big names like Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro are also seeing their shares dip.

Indian IT companies rely a lot on business from the US and Europe, so when budgets tighten or decisions get delayed overseas, it hits everyone hard.

With growth slowing across the board and no quick fix in sight, the whole sector is facing a tough patch right now.