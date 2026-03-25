HCLTech splits software division into 3 groups to boost AI Business Mar 25, 2026

HCLTech is giving its software division a major makeover to stay ahead in the AI game.

After picking up Jaspersoft and Wobby for a total of $245.3 million last December, it's splitting HCLSoftware into three new groups: Xperience, Data, and Operations.

The goal? Triple the growth of its IBM-acquired software by FY27 and keep up with big changes sparked by tools like OpenAI.