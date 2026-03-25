HCLTech splits software division into 3 groups to boost AI
Business
HCLTech is giving its software division a major makeover to stay ahead in the AI game.
After picking up Jaspersoft and Wobby for a total of $245.3 million last December, it's splitting HCLSoftware into three new groups: Xperience, Data, and Operations.
The goal? Triple the growth of its IBM-acquired software by FY27 and keep up with big changes sparked by tools like OpenAI.
New leadership and focus on AI integration
Marc Potter and Marcelo Cabane are likely to lead the Data and Xperience teams as HCLTech shifts from old-school products to a more connected way of working.
This shakeup is all about smarter cross-selling, meeting what modern clients want from AI, and making workflows run smoother, helping HCLTech stand out in a fast-changing tech world.