HCLTech targets 20% AI revenue, rejects over $1B low-margin deals
Business
HCLTech is shifting gears to focus on artificial intelligence, aiming for AI to make up 20% of its revenue in the next three to four years.
CEO C Vijayakumar says the company is prioritizing high-value, AI-driven projects, even turning down over $1 billion in low-margin deals, to keep its growth smart and sustainable.
HCLTech Q4 revenue dips, margins 16.5%
While Q4 FY2026 revenue dipped by 2.9% to $3.68 billion, HCLTech's profit margins actually improved, now sitting at 16.5%.
CFO Shiv Walia shared that margins are stabilizing thanks to efficiency moves like Project Ascend.
Its advanced AI services already bring in $620 million a year and are growing fast, by up to 30% annually, as HCLTech leans into innovation despite tighter client budgets.