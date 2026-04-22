HCLTech targets 20% AI revenue, rejects over $1B low-margin deals Business Apr 22, 2026

HCLTech is shifting gears to focus on artificial intelligence, aiming for AI to make up 20% of its revenue in the next three to four years.

CEO C Vijayakumar says the company is prioritizing high-value, AI-driven projects, even turning down over $1 billion in low-margin deals, to keep its growth smart and sustainable.