HCLTech to invest ₹14,257 cr in Bhubaneswar AI data center
Business
HCLTech just announced it's investing $1.48 billion (approximately ₹14,257 crore) to set up its first AI data center in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Teaming up with Indian startup Sarvam AI, the goal is to create smart industry tools for both government and private sectors by combining HCLTech's tech muscle with Sarvam's AI models.
Odisha backs HCLTech AI project
The Odisha government is backing the project financially, signaling a big move for India's shift toward cloud and AI.
HCLTech also recently bought a 10.5% stake in Sarvam AI for $150 million to speed things up.
Plus, they're planning a new tech hub with 5,000 seats by 2028, so expect more opportunities and fresh energy in Bhubaneswar's tech scene.