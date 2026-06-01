HCLTech to lose Xerox BPM contract, 170-200 employees at risk
Business
HCLTech is set to lose a long-running BPM contract with Xerox, which could impact around 170 to 200 employees.
After a partnership of over 17 years, the deal wraps up this June as Xerox looks to cut costs amid tough times.
Employees were told two months ago that there aren't many options for moving within HCLTech.
Xerox shifts BPM to Philippines
Xerox plans to shift most of these BPM tasks to its own team in the Philippines and hand some over to a local third-party firm, covering just 30 to 40 roles.
Many affected staff from HCLTech's Noida campus have already been benched after finishing the first phase of work.