HCLTech to offer up to ₹22L salary for 2026 freshers
Business
HCLTech is making waves by offering freshers joining in 2026 salaries as high as ₹22 lakh a year—way above the usual starting pay.
The company wants to attract grads skilled in AI and digital tech, aiming to build an "elite" team even as IT hiring slows down.
What's happening across the industry
These new hires could earn three to four times more than typical entry-level employees, according to HCLTech's Chief People Officer, Ram Sundararajan.
Infosys is also raising salaries for AI roles (up to ₹21 lakh), while TCS is taking a different route—freezing appraisals for those not meeting office attendance rules.
The competition for digital talent is definitely heating up!