HCLTech to overhaul M Group IT across UK and Ireland
Business
HCLTech just scored a contract to revamp IT at more than 200 million Group sites across the UK and Ireland.
It will use its AI Force platform to boost efficiency, make operations more resilient, and help M Group establish a scalable digital foundation.
Chloe Anfield highlights reliability and innovation
This move means smoother tech for everything from water and energy to transport and defense.
According to Chloe Anfield, M Group's CTO, teaming up with HCLTech is all about making its IT more reliable and scalable, helping employees work smarter while driving innovation and sustainable growth.