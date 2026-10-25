HCLTech's C Vijayakumar marks 10 years, calls AI turning point
Business
HCLTech CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar just marked 10 years at the top and says artificial intelligence (AI) is a turning point for the entire tech world.
He believes it's not about being the biggest anymore: what really matters is continually reinventing yourself.
That's why HCLTech is tied to AI.
HCLTech tops 225,000 employees
Since Vijayakumar took over, HCLTech has grown into a global company with more than 225,000 employees and a strong presence in new markets.
He credits this success to focusing on people, values, and culture, not just business strategies.