HCLTech's Q1 deal wins drop by 39.5% QoQ

Even with fewer deals overall, HCLTech scored some cool wins in artificial intelligence —think a GenAI platform for sports commentary and smarter IT for European telecoms. They also landed projects in US healthcare and network services worldwide, with over a dozen AI-driven contracts across industries.

Revenue was up 8% year-on-year at ₹30,349 crore ($3.8 billion), but profits slipped almost 10%.

CEO C Vijayakumar pointed out growing demand for AI solutions (thanks to their OpenAI partnership), while CFO Shiv Walia emphasized how much value AI is bringing to businesses right now.