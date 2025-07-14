Sun Pharma resolves dispute with Incyte Corp

Sun will pay Incyte an upfront fee plus ongoing royalties until the patents run out. This wraps up a dispute over Leqselvi, with Incyte accusing Sun of patent infringement.

The settlement comes right after an April court win let Sun launch Leqselvi in the US without further blocks.

Investors seemed to like the news too—Sun Pharma shares ticked up slightly after the announcement.

If you're interested in how pharma giants sort out big-money disputes (and what it means for new treatments hitting shelves), this is one worth noting.