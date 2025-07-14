Sun Pharma resolves dispute with Incyte Corp
Sun Pharma and US-based Incyte have finally settled their legal fight over Leqselvi, a treatment for severe hair loss.
Both companies agreed to drop all claims, and Sun now gets a limited license to sell the drug for certain uses in the US—so no more courtroom drama, just business.
Sun will pay Incyte an upfront fee plus ongoing royalties until the patents run out.
This wraps up a dispute over Leqselvi, with Incyte accusing Sun of patent infringement.
The settlement comes right after an April court win let Sun launch Leqselvi in the US without further blocks.
Investors seemed to like the news too—Sun Pharma shares ticked up slightly after the announcement.
If you're interested in how pharma giants sort out big-money disputes (and what it means for new treatments hitting shelves), this is one worth noting.