HDFC Bank CEO's annual salary increases by 12%

Jagdishan's total annual pay now stands at ₹12.08 crore

A big chunk of his package is a ₹4.67 crore performance bonus, plus contributions to his provident fund and superannuation.

He's also received over two lakh stock options as part of the bank's long-term incentive plan, tying his rewards to HDFC Bank's future growth.

The raise highlights the bank's appreciation for Jagdishan's leadership and the steady progress under his watch.