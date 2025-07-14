Next Article
HDFC Bank CEO's annual salary increases by 12%
HDFC Bank just gave its CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, a 12% salary hike for FY 2024-25.
His total annual pay is now ₹12.08 crore—up from ₹10.8 crore last year—with a basic salary of ₹3.09 crore and allowances and perquisites of ₹3.46 crore.
A big chunk of his package is a ₹4.67 crore performance bonus, plus contributions to his provident fund and superannuation.
He's also received over two lakh stock options as part of the bank's long-term incentive plan, tying his rewards to HDFC Bank's future growth.
The raise highlights the bank's appreciation for Jagdishan's leadership and the steady progress under his watch.