Musk's surveillance raises concerns at xAI

Tracking software called 'surveillance disguised as productivity'

Team members are calling the software "surveillance disguised as productivity," worried it could hurt xAI's culture.

Employment lawyer David Lowe pointed out that while this kind of tracking is legal with notice, it might cross privacy lines—and there are definitely less invasive ways to protect company secrets.

Meanwhile, the company says the monitoring is just during work hours to help focus on improving their AI chatbot Grok.