Mining stocks suffer as market declines
Friday was rough for the Indian stock market, with both Nifty50 and Sensex dropping sharply.
But while most sectors struggled, a few mining stocks—like Lexus Granito (up 2.70%) and NMDC (up 0.53%)—managed to stay in the green.
Mixed results for other mining stocks; HUL gains 4.62%
Mining shares had mixed results overall: Sandur Manganese and Ashapura Minechem posted tiny gains, but Madhav Marbles and Gujarat Mineral Development fell over 2%.
Outside mining, Hindustan Unilever was a rare bright spot with a solid 4.62% jump, even as big names like TCS and Tata Motors slipped into the red.