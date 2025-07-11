Sensex plummets, select stocks surge over 15%

Fervent Synergy, Soma Textiles, and Omnitex Industries were top gainers

While most shares were down, Fervent Synergy jumped 20%, Soma Textiles rose nearly as much, and Omnitex Industries climbed over 16%—with Omnitex even hitting a new yearly high alongside Glenmark Pharma and Cupid Ltd.

Meanwhile, not everyone was so lucky: Jindal Worldwide and Vedavaag Systems both slid to fresh lows.

Just goes to show—even on rough days in the market, some names still manage to break away from the crowd.