Sensex plummets, select stocks surge over 15%
Mumbai's stock market took a hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 689 points to close at 82,500 and the Nifty falling by 205 points to end at 25,149.
Even with this big dip, some stocks managed to stand out and post strong gains.
Fervent Synergy, Soma Textiles, and Omnitex Industries were top gainers
While most shares were down, Fervent Synergy jumped 20%, Soma Textiles rose nearly as much, and Omnitex Industries climbed over 16%—with Omnitex even hitting a new yearly high alongside Glenmark Pharma and Cupid Ltd.
Meanwhile, not everyone was so lucky: Jindal Worldwide and Vedavaag Systems both slid to fresh lows.
Just goes to show—even on rough days in the market, some names still manage to break away from the crowd.