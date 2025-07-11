Stock market update: FMCG stocks decline amid market fall

If you're tracking your investments or just curious about the economy, it's worth noting that weak company earnings and global trade worries are making investors nervous. The steady slide hints at bigger uncertainty in the market right now.

Investors move into safer sectors like FMCG, pharma

Big IT names like TCS fell over 3% even after posting higher profits, and auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra also took a hit.

Disappointing results plus fresh US tariffs have spooked investors, leading many to shift money into safer sectors like FMCG and pharma—though not all defensive stocks were spared from losses.